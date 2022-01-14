NGO fundraises for orphanage

BY SILISIWE MABALEKA

A NON-GOVERNMENTAL organisation, Salfina for Orphaned Children, has appealed for funding to construct an orphanage for vulnerable children in Emakhandeni suburb.

The organisation said the Bulawayo City Council had approved its building plans and now awaited funding.

Salfina Trust chairperson Angeline Mawere Chabata said lack of funding was stalling construction.

“As soon as we get funds, we will start building a home, which we want to establish as a gazebo,” she said.

“We want to deal with youngsters who go to neighbouring countries under risky situations and end up perishing on their way or become destitute in foreign lands.

“The government provided funding for a borehole. The money we got covers drilling and fitting.”

In December 2021, the organisation donated food hampers, blankets and clothes to orphans and the elderly in the suburb