HomeLocal NewsNGO fundraises for orphanage
Salfina Trust chairperson Angeline Mawere Chabata
Local News

NGO fundraises for orphanage

By Newsday

-

2

BY SILISIWE MABALEKA

A NON-GOVERNMENTAL organisation, Salfina for Orphaned Children, has appealed for funding to construct an orphanage for vulnerable children in Emakhandeni suburb.

The organisation said the Bulawayo City Council had approved its building plans and now awaited funding.

Salfina Trust chairperson Angeline Mawere Chabata said lack of funding was stalling construction.

“As soon as we get funds, we will start building a home, which we want to establish as a gazebo,” she said.

“We want to deal with youngsters who go to neighbouring countries under risky situations and end up perishing on their way or become destitute in foreign lands.

“The government provided funding for a borehole. The money we got covers drilling and fitting.”

In December 2021, the organisation donated food hampers, blankets and clothes to orphans and the elderly in the suburb

  • Follow us on Twitter @NewsDayZimbabwe
Previous articleChiwenga hints on schools opening
Next articleMan, grandson drown in pond

Recent Posts

Stories you will enjoy

Recommended reading

© 2021 Alpha Media Holdings. All Rights reserved.