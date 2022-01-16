Murewa school head found dead

BY JAIROS SAUNYAMA

POLICE in Murewa, Mashonaland East province, have launched a manhunt for suspects who murdered a school head last week.

Oscar Muzanenhamo, the head at Karumazondo Secondary School, was found dead along a footpath. And it is suspected that he met his death while on his way home from a beer drink.

Provincial police spokesperson Inspector Simon Chazovachii confirmed the incident.

“Police is investigating a murder case in Murewa. The suspect or suspects are on the run. We are appealing to those who might have information that may lead to the arrest of the suspects to alert the police,” Chazovachii said.

It is alleged that on January 12, at around 4pm, the now-deceased went to Gwishiri business centre to drink beer. He was in the company of Luckmore Masuku (43) and Kudzanai Dungwiza (28) before leaving for home alone around 8pm.

After an hour, Masuku, Noel Shoko and Paradzai Pfuma left the business centre to go to their homes, and found Karimazondo lying dead and bleeding from the head.

The matter was reported to police who attended the scene and discovered that Karimazondo had a deep cut on the head and had bruises on the back. His body was taken to Murewa District Hospital for post-mortem.