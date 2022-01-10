Manica Diamonds snap up Dhuwa

BY MAGRETH RUZVIDZO

TRIANGLE United midfielder and captain Collins Dhuwa has joined high-flying Manica Diamonds on a two-year contract, ending his four-year stay in the Lowveld.

The 29-year-old joined Triangle in 2018 coming from Chicken Inn and helped the club win the Chibuku Super Cup in that same season.

He was given the captain’s role by coach Taurai Mangwiro last year, who is also reportedly on his way out.

Dhuwa told NewsDay yesterday that he was grateful for the time he stayed at the club as he learnt a lot of skills that will better his career.

“I was at Triangle for four years and what led me leave is that my contract had expired. My stay at Triangle was good. I enjoyed my life at the club,” he said.

“I have learnt a lot from the club and surely it will help me in future.

“I haven’t started training yet with my new team, but I am looking forward to it,” he said.

Former teammate Courage Dennias, who is now Triangle’s team manager, was full of praises for Dhuwa.

“He (Dhuwa) was a good player. He has played his part for the team and we respect him for that. Although we still needed his services, we will go into the market and look for other players to replace him,” Dennias said.

“We never had any challenges with Collins. He was such a good guy to work with. He was disciplined and focused and now that he has joined a new club, as the team manager I just wish him a good season at his new club.”

Meanwhile, Mangwiro’s contract with the club also expired at the end of the year and he is reportedly unwilling to renew it.

He is rumoured to be on his way back to Harare City and is expected to sign for the Sunshine City boys as soon as he returns from Cameroon where he is on national duty with the Warriors.