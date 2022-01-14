Man, grandson drown in pond

BY STEPHEN CHADENGA

A 71-YEAR-OLD Chirumanzu man and his 10-year-old grandson drowned while swimming in a pond on Wednesday.

Midlands provincial police spokesperson Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko confirmed the incident yesterday.

“Everisto Mukashi together with his grandsons Tafadzwa Mukashi (10) and Simbarashe Mukashi (7) of Toindepi village under Chief Hama in Chirumanzu went to a nearby pond to swim,” he said.

“On arrival, Everisto and Tafadzwa dived into the pond and drowned. Simbarashe rushed back home and informed his mother, Monica Maputa of the incident and she together with other villagers rushed to the pond where they found the two bodies floating.”

In an unrelated case, a four-year-old Lower Gweru girl drowned in a washing dish on Thursday after her mother left her in the company of other minor children.

Mahoko said: “Mavis Moyo, a female aged 24 of Bhekeni village, Chief Bunina in Lower Gweru left her four-year-old daughter playing with other children in the yard while proceeding to the fields to call her parents for breakfast.

“On her return, she found the body of her daughter, Thandeka Moyo, floating in the dish.”

Meanwhile, police in Plumtree have launched a manhunt for a man who allegedly stabbed a fellow villager he accused of having a relationship with his girlfriend.

Matabeleland South police spokesperson Inspector Loveness Mangena confirmed the incident yesterday.

The incident happened in Toti village in the Madlambudzi area on January 8.

“Mthokozisi (nicknamed Banda) was with his girlfriend when he accused Norivete Ncube (21) for having an affair with his girlfriend. He stabbed him once on the left side of the chest, resulting in him collapsing. Mthokozisi fled from the scene after committing the crime and police are now keen to interview him,’’ she said.