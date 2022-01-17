Man fined for impregnating underage daughter

BY KENNETH NYANGANI

A MARANGE man recently appeared before a traditional court charged with incest after he sexually abused and impregnated his underage daughter.

Chief Bernard Marange ordered him to pay two beasts.

Chief Marange yesterday and told NewsDay that the man could be jailed for incest.

“Yes, we fined him two beasts, but he is yet to hand over the beasts. This is too much to handle. We have such cases where relatives are being intimate, but doing it with your daughter is taboo much,” he said.

The traditional leader said he would find out from his aides if they had reported the matter to police.

Human rights defender and leader of Johanne the Fifth of Africa, Andby Makururu expressed concern over the increase in child abuse cases in Marange.

“Perpetrators must be brought to book. If it were not for COVID-19 regulations, we would organise a march to let people in Marange know that it is wrong to marry off a child. We want to send a clear message that people who marry underage girls must be arrested,” Makururu said.

Manicaland acting police spokesperson Assistant Inspector Wiseman Chinyoka said they were yet to receive a report on the matter.