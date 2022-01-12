Knives out for Khupe

By Blessed Mhlanga

BATTLE lines have been drawn within the MDC-T ahead of the party’s congress, set for March 5, amid indications that party leader Douglas Mwonzora’s supporters are angling to dump his deputy, Thokozani Khupe.

Mwonzora yesterday announced that his party would hold its congress 21 days before the by-elections on March 26 this year.

“The national council (NC) directed that the party will hold its congress on March 5. This will be the ordinary congress. The main congress will be preceded by congress and branch, ward, district and provincial level,” Mwonzora said at a Press conference in Harare.

He said all positions would be up for grabs.

“In the MDC-T, it is not an offence to contest, so those who are hopeful and qualify are allowed to contest,” Mwonzora said.

Party insiders told NewsDay that the announcement by Mwonzora has set the stage for elections expected to ensure that Khupe and party chairperson Morgen Komichi, who have an uneasy relationship with Mwonzora are ousted.

“Congress is being pushed just a few days before what will be crucial by-elections, the target mainly is to deal with Khupe and her team of Khalipani Phugeni and Chief Ndlovu. These people have been seen as enemies of Mwonzora and they will be fired by the electorate,” said a highly placed source.