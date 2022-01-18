IoDZ boss to lead African governance body

By Staff Reporter

INSTITUTE of Directors Zimbabwe (IoDZ) chairperson Mike Juru has been elected deputy chairperson of the African Corporate Governance Network (ACGN).

Juru, the founder and chief executive of Integrated Properties, will deputise Ghanaian, Rockson Kwesi Dogbegah, who was elected head of the network during the organisation’s annual general meeting on December 15 last year.

Nigerian, Ije Jidenma, was elected ACGN secretary, while Kenyan Jacqui Muka was elected treasurer, according to a statement released to NewsDay Business yesterday.

Juru’s rise to the ACGN leadership is a fitting recognition for the work being carried out by the IoDZ in the field of corporate governance and company leadership.

The IoDZ was formed in 1958, becoming the first branch of the Institute of Directors outside the United Kingdom.

The ACGN is a collaborative network of director membership organisations that promote effective corporate governance on the African continent. It has 19 members and nine affiliate members from 19 African countries representing over 20 500 senior executives and directors across the continent.

The countries include Kenya, Malawi, Mauritius, Mozambique, Morocco, South Africa, Tanzania, Uganda, Zambia and Zimbabwe.

Established in 2016, the organisation’s primary objective is to develop and implement Africa-wide corporate governance guidelines at par with global standards and best practice.

The envisioned corporate governance standards will enable the African corporate sector to fully participate and contribute to economic development.

Among other things, the continental body was formed to develop the institutional capacity of members, enhance effective corporate governance practices and build better governed and more accountable private and public sector organisations in Africa.

The ACGN provides policymakers and market participants an important forum to exchange experiences and best practices aimed at addressing ongoing corporate governance challenges in Africa.