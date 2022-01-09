Icaz appoints Mavengere as acting CE

BY FIDELITY MHLANGA

Institute of Chartered Accountants of Zimbabwe (Icaz) has appointed Owen Mavengere as acting chief executive.

He takes over from Gloria Zvaravanhu who resigned in December last year.

“The Institute of Chartered Accountants of Zimbabwe (Icaz) wishes to advise the appointment of Owen Mavengere as the acting CEO with effect from January 10, 2022 following the resignation of Gloria Zvaravanhu,” Icaz said in a circular.

Before the latest appointment, Mavengere was Icaz technical manager.

He has managerial and operational experience in strategy formulation, reporting, financial analysis, international financial reporting standards, audit, risk management, internal controls as well as collaboration and communication.

“The institute is at an advanced stage in finalising the appointment of a substantive chief executive. Further updates will be provided to all members and stakeholders in due course,” Icaz said.

Icaz was set up on January 11, 1918 in terms of Ordinance 14 of 1917 and is now a statutory body incorporated in terms of the Chartered Accountants Act.

It provides leadership on the development, promotion and improvement of the accountancy profession focusing on accounting education, assurance and good governance practices.