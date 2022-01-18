HCC owed $5,8bn in unpaid bills

BY PRIDE MZARABANI

Harare City Council (HCC) is owed more than $5,8 billion by the government, business and residents, and has introduced an incentive to encourage the debtors to pay up.

The city yesterday said it was giving away $200 000 worth of airtime to ratepayers who pay their bills.

Council acting spokesperson Innocent Ruwende told NewsDay that the local authority was now working with banking institutions to clear old

debts.

“The $200 000 airtime incentive is part of the city’s plans to encourage residents to pay their bills so as to improve our service delivery as the city is owed $5,8 billion. If debts are not paid up, we cannot operate as a city,” he said.

Ruwende added that residents to benefit from the promotion are those who would have paid $2 500 and more.