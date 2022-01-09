Govt takes over city roads rehab

BY SHARON BUWERIMWE/HARRIET CHIKANDIWA

GOVERNMENT has taken over the rehabilitation of roads in major urban areas in order to speed up the process.

Last Thursday, Transport minister Felix Mhona warned contractors doing shoddy jobs that their days were numbered.

Among the targeted roads is Maunganidze Road that links at least six suburbs in Kwekwe which had become an eyesore.

Residents applauded the move saying the refurbishment of roads in the Midlands city was critical, adding that more roads should be included in the government plan.

Another targeted road is the 20km stretch linking Zvishavane and Mabasa, while Bhinya Road in Nyanga that links it with Mutoko is also set for rehabilitation.

Speaking in Kwekwe during a tour of various road rehabilitation projects, Mhona said: “We are here because we are following the footsteps of our leader President Emmerson Mnangagwa that we must approach the grassroots and hear their concerns so that we deal with them immediately and that is what we are doing.”

Mhona warned companies contracted to rehabilitate roads that they would be blacklisted if they failed to meet the required standards.

“This is not the day and age to have such substandard roads. We are going to blacklist all those contractors who are not doing their work in the manner desired by the second republic. There is no time for time wasters,” Mhona, who was accompanied by officials from the Zimbabwe National Road Administration (Zinara) during the tour, said.

Zinara board chairperson George Manyaya said they were ready to disburse additional funds for road rehabilitation projects.

“All the authorities must plan and implement road rehabilitation as funds for such were readily available. As early as the first week of the year, we had already sent all road authorities the figures we will allot them this year, and this is the time for them to plan, implement and prioritise their projects,” Manyaya said.

Meanwhile, Chitungwiza motorists have complained of potholed roads that stretch from Chikwanha shopping centre to Hunyani Bridge.

Government is currently rehabilitating Seke Road under the Emergency Road Rehabilitation Programme.