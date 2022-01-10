EIA delays servicing of Gweru stands

BY STEPHEN CHADENGA

LAND developers contracted by the Gweru City Council to service Mkoba 21 and Randolph Phase 1 residential stands are yet to obtain Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) certificates, a situation that has delayed the construction of houses in the area, Southern Eye has learnt.

Deputy mayor Cleopas Shiri said out of the three developers, CASAS, Wackdrive and Sheasham, only the latter managed to get an EIA certificate and it was the only company on the ground ready to begin servicing the stands.

“We are happy that servicing of Mkoba 21 housing scheme is now imminent, where 1 784 beneficiaries purchased residential stands in 2014,” Shiri said last week during presentation of the 2021 end of year state of the city report.

“It was rather unfortunate that due to the unavailability of the EIA certificates, we could not service stands.

So far, Sheasham managed to obtain the required EIA certificates for both Mkoba 21 and Randolph mixed-density projects, and the other two land developers have applied for EIA certificates.”

Shiri said Sheasham was now “on the ground”, adding that the company was expected to start servicing stands soon.

In 2018, recipients of Mkoba 21 stands threatened to pull out of the scheme due to delays in the servicing of the area.

At that time, council indicated that it was looking for partners to speed up the process.