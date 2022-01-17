Chinese NGO rescues youths, underprivileged

By Tinashe Kairiza

CHINA Africa Economic and Culture Exchange Research Centre (CAECERC) has partnered with Zimbabwean community-based organisations to support projects run by youths and underprivileged families in high-density suburbs.

CAECERC, a non-governmental organisation formed five years ago, seeks to enhance cultural and socio-economic interaction between the people of China and Zimbabwe.

Under its social services and community development department, CAECERC has partnered with I Am Mbare and Yamurai Life Foundation in Mbare and Tafara respectively to equip marginalised people with skills, food and medical services.

I Am Mbare was started by youths in Harare’s most populous suburb to address drug abuse, teenage pregnancies and poverty.

Yamurai Life Foundation seeks to assist children and the elderly in Mabvuku through the provision of food and school fees.

CAECERC project manager Rudo Manomano told NewsDay that US$5 000 has so far been spent towards food provisions and school fees for the needy people in targeted communities.

“We also started a feeding programme for the children who come from vulnerable backgrounds. After every three months, we make a donation towards that initiative.

“We have managed to donate monthly groceries to the targeted organisations to ensure food security in the community.”

CAECERC, under its social services and economic development department, has also been actively involved in campaigns against gender-based violence.

Manomano said in the long term, CAECERC would roll out empowerment programmes targeting women.

“In future, we want to have workshops that empower women to take up space in the community and be able to do things that benefit their families. We intend to also start making sanitary donations,” she said.

“We also want to escalate the fight against drug abuse, particularly by youths. As part of our plans to spread our wings, we also want to spread our programmes to the rural constituency by partnering with the Rural Enterprises Trust of Zimbabwe.”

CAECERC also co-ordinates the monthly and annual Sino-Zim journalism awards.