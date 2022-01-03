Bulawayo seeks to redevelop industrial areas

BY SILAS NKALA

BULAWAYO City Council (BCC) has embarked on a door-to-door traffic survey to review its local development plan for industrial areas in the city as part of its expansion drive.

This was revealed by the city’s acting town clerk Kempton Ndimande in a notice to the residents and stakeholders during the weekend.

“The City of Bulawayo would like to advise members of the public that we are currently reviewing the local development plan 8 (industrial areas) in terms of the Regional Town, Country and planning Act Chapter 29:12 section 17 (1) read along with section 18(1),” Ndimande said.

“As per regulations of section 18(1) of the Regional, Town and Country Planning Act, 1976 as read with section 18(1) of the Regional, Town and Country Planning (Master and Local Plans Regulations 1977, note that our data collection team will be conducted door to door and traffic survey visits in the industrial areas of Bulawayo.”

Ndimande noted that the door-to-door survey would be conducted during business hours while traffic surveys may require the survey teams to stand and observe traffic flows at major roads from 6am to 7pm starting from January 10 to 21.

He said the industrial areas to be targeted were Barham Green, Belmont, Donnington, Daviston, Don West, Kelvin West, Luveve, Steeldale, Thorngrove, Umvumila and Westondale.

Meanwhile, Ndimande also advised residents that the council, in partnership with the Welthungerhilfe Zimbabwe and funded by government will be carrying out water mains renewal and service connections renewal in Mpopoma and Mzilikazi suburbs.

“The targeted areas are Inyathi Youth Centre (block 50-52) in Mpopoma and Thokozani Flats in Mzilikazi. The project will run from January to February 2022,” Ndimande said.

The developments come at a time when most old suburbs such as Makokoba, Mzilikazi, Old Pumula, Luveve, Mabuthweni, Old Magwegwe, Tshabalala were experiencing recurrent sewer and water pipe burst, which are blamed for incidents of waterborne diseases that have affected some locations in the city.

In 2020, 13 lives were lost in Luveve to a diarrhoea outbreak from contaminated water, while over 1000 were treated for the disease.

In 2021, 157 people at Tshabalala Extension were treated for diarrhoea while one life was lost.