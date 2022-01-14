Bulawayo Chiefs engage security firm

BY FORTUNE MBELE

AMBITIOUS Premier Soccer League side Bulawayo Chiefs have moved a gear up in terms of professionalising the running the club after it announced a partnership with a local security firm.

Machache Security will provide general security and ensure the safety of players and officials during the club’s matches.

Machache Security is expected to start their marriage with Bulawayo Chiefs when the league, which went on recess to pave way for the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon), resumes on February 12.

The Ninjas, as the club is popularly known, confirmed the partnership on its Twitter account.

“Introducing Machache Security: the new partners of Bulawayo Chiefs FC, here to take care of all the Ninjas’ safety. The emblem of Machache Security will be seen in our 2022 training gear,” Bulawayo Chiefs said.

Save for Chicken Inn who have partnered with Blackshark Protection Services, most of the local teams employ “bouncers” and marshals to provide security services.

Dynamos were last year fined $2 000 after their bouncers almost manhandled match officials during a Chibuku Super Cup match against FC Platinum.

Chiefs have been lauded for their professional approach and last year brought in Portuguese coach Nilton Terroso to guide the team in the 2021-22 Castle Lager Premier Soccer League season. They also roped in Iranian Pouria Jarrahi as fitness trainer. Terroso, a holder of a Uefa A licence, was assistant coach to ex-Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer when the two were at Cardiff City.

He is also a physical performance analyser with skills in monitoring players with GPS tracking, new recovery methods in football, screening and prevention of injuries and conditioning and preparation of injured players.

They have also partnered with Catapult Sports, who create technology to help athletes and teams to perform to their optimum, becoming the first football club in the country to use their own GPS tracking system.

Bulawayo Chiefs technical team also has former Highlanders, Caps United and Harare City gaffer Mark Mathe and former Tsholotsho and Bulawayo City’s Farai Tawachera as assistant coaches.

Chiefs have also embraced the use of social media to market their brand.

They won the 2021 MAZ’s best southern region media and digital marketing campaign award.

The club has also signed a deal with Cresta Hotels where players and the technical team are accommodated before their games.