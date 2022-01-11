Buglar loses car to the state ,jailed

BY SIMBARASHE SITHOLE

A 47-YEAR -OLD Budiriro buglar who terrorized Bindura residents using a black unregistered Toyota Wish vehicle has been arrested.

Vincent Joni of number 3524, Budiriro was slapped with a five year jail term by Bindura provincial magistrate Tinashe Ndokera.

His car was forfeited to the state.

Prosecutor Carson Kundiona told the court that from the period May last year to January this year, Joni would drive to Bindura and break into people’s yards and cars, stealing motor parts and reselling them in Harare.

On January 5 around midnight, the police intercepted the convict while driving his car and searched him.

On January 7, he led the police to his bedroom in Budiriro where several car parts , a gas cylinder and a Samsung cellphone were recovered.

In passing sentence, Ndokera said Joni deserved a deterrent sentence since he is a serial burglar.