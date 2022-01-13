Big names set to leave FC Platinum

BY TERRY MADYAUTA

FC Platinum could lose its key players during the player transfer window amid reports that big names such as Rahman Kutsanzira, Denzel Khumalo and Kelvin Madzongwe were on their way out to join rival Premier Soccer League (PSL) clubs.

The development is a major reversal of events as the well-resourced Zvishavane side usually attracts the big players, and not the other way round.

The three-time PSL champions are reportedly busy planning for the imminent departure of some players.

FC Platinum have so far confirmed the departure of Silas Songani, whose contract expired on December 31.

Songani joined Iceland side Vestri as a free agent.

“Silas Songani’s contract expired and he has joined another team overseas,” club spokesperson Chido Chizondo said.

It has emerged that more senior players could be following Songani out with Ralph Kawondera, who has been used as a fringe player since joining the club, reportedly on his way to Harare after agreeing terms with Dynamos.

Reports suggest that he has signed a year-long contract with the Glamour Boys, although both parties are yet to confirm the deal.

Kawondera hardly got game time at FC Platinum, playing second fiddle to the likes of Innocent Mucheneka and Brian Banda.

Other reports suggest that the former Triangle star doesn’t see eye-to-eye with coach Norman Mapeza.

Utility player Madzongwe, arguably FC Platinum’s most valuable asset, is set for a shock move to ambitious side Bulawayo Chiefs, sources revealed.

The gangly midfielder is currently on national duty at the Africa Cup of Nations tournament in Cameroon.

The sources said the 31-year-old defensive linkman has agreed to return to Bulawayo and will sign a contract as soon as he returns from Yaounde.

Kutsanzira and Khumalo are believed to be on their way back to Highlanders, who have been active on the transfer market.

The Bulawayo giants have funds to spend after signing a deal with Sakunda Holdings, who have allocated a substantial amount of money for the club to sign new players.

While Kutsanzira has enjoyed favour with Mapeza, Khumalo has hardly featured for FC Platinum since his arrival two years ago, and a move back to his boyhood club cannot be ruled.