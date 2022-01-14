AFCON2021: Warriors promise big fight

By Kevin Mapasure in Bana, Cameroon

Warriors striker David Moyo has said fans can expect a big fight from the team in their must win Group B Africa Cup of Nations match against Malawi this evening.

Kickoff is 6pm Zimbabwe time.

Zimbabwe need a win for them to brighten their chances of qualifying to the last 16 at this tournament following their defeat to Senegal in their opening Group match.

The Warriors are targeting maximum points against Malawi, the lowest ranked side in the Group, and hope to earn at least a point against Guinea on Tuesday.

Senegal and Guinea clash at 3pm this afternoon in the other Group B clash.

Moyo said the Warriors will leave everything on the pitch following their heart break against Senegal where they fell to a penalty goal in the last 20 seconds of added time.

Thank you to the fans for believing in the boys, believing in what we are trying to do, we have got the ability to achieve something great here, so keep pushing and stay behind us,” Moyo said in a message to the fans. “The fans can expect fighting spirit, we will be like true Warriors on the pitch, we are willing to get hurt everything for our country.”

Defender Alec Mudimu also thanked the fans for the support and promised three points.

“We need to make everybody back home proud, it’s our country it’s our nation. Thanks to everyone for the love and support, see you after the three points after the game.

Skipper Knowledge Musona who was a doubt due to due, is set to make it for today’s important clash.