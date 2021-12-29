Warriors date Cameroon, Sudan in friendlies

By Kevin Mapasure

The Warriors will play two friendlies against Cameroon and Sudan in preparation for the Africa Cup of Nations finals.

Zimbabwe’s squad left the country for Cameroon on Wednesday where they will intensify preparations for the continental showcase.

They will play their opening match against Senegal on January 10.

Other teams in Group B are Guinea and Malawi.

Following their week long preparations in Harare, the team will scale up in the West African country, where European based players as well as skipper Knowledge Musona are expected to join the rest of the group.

Team manager Wellington Mupandare said that they had since secured a match with Sudan and were finalizing with Cameroon.

“We managed to secure a training match with Sudan on January 2 and we are finalizing with Cameroon to play on the 4th. We have an agreement in place with Cameroon and those are the two teams we will play l,” Mupandare said.

Warriors Afcon Squad

GOALKEEPERS:

Petros Mhari, Martin Mapisa, Talbert Shumba

DEFENDERS:

Peter Muduhwa, Alec Mudimu, Teenage Hadebe, Jordan Zemura, Godknows Murwira, Gerald Takwara, Gilroy Chimwemwe, Bruce Kangwa, Onismor Bhasera

MIDFIELDERS:

Kelvin Madzongwe, Thabani Kamusoko, Kudakwashe Mahachi, Ishmael Wadi, Never Tigere, Kundai Benyu

STRIKERS:

Admiral Muskwe, Prince Dube, David Moyo, Knowledge Musona, Tinotenda Kadewere

Coach Norman Mapeza named a 23 member squad and they have placed three players on standby.

“We have Temptation Chiwunga, Bill Antonio and Panashe Mutimbanyoka on standby. Depending on the budget, they could join the squad in Cameroon.”