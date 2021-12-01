Uganda Airlines Crew Suspended After Passenger Caught Hawking Grasshoppers

Uganda’s minister for Works and Transport Edward Katumba has ordered the suspension of Uganda Airlines staff over a viral video of a passenger selling grasshoppers aboard the national carrier’s flight.

In the video which surfaced the internet on Saturday to mixed reactions, a man is seen hawking grasshoppers, locally known as Nsenene, to seated passengers from a large paper bag while others continue to board.

According to a local news outlet ChimpReports, the incident did not go down well with the minister and he has since ordered the suspension of all staff responsible for organizing the flight, “except those in the cockpit.”

He reportedly termed the scene as “terrible.”

Uganda Airlines, through a statement issued Saturday, also condemned the incident, describing it as an unruly market experience.

“We don’t condone the acts of the passenger selling Nsenene and low standards of serving it to people who were buying it,” reads the statement.

The airline, however, stated that it is considering incorporating grasshoppers into its menu henceforth because of its national demand.

“Some of our customers enjoy Nsenene. We understand that they were not in plenty this season hence the excitement. We are considering adding Nsenene, a Ugandan delicacy, to our menu for regional and international flights on request,” it stated.

“If there is another occurrence of such conduct on Board, the passenger will be off-loaded without further consideration,” the airline added.

It is still unclear how many employees have been suspended.-citizendigital