Spike in murder cases quakes Midlands police

BY STEPHEN CHADENGA

POLICE in Midlands province have raised concern over a rise in murder cases, mostly over petty issues.

This was said after a 41-year-old Shurugwi man was fatally-axed in a dispute over a mobile phone.

Midlands provincial police spokesperson Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko yesterday confirmed the incident that occurred during the weekend.

Mahoko said Dingilizwe Dzingai was followed by Ison Chibaya to his homestead where the two fought over the phone, resulting in the accused axing the deceased.

It is alleged that Dzingai had won the mobile phone at a gambling contest.

Dzingai succumbed to head injuries on Monday while admitted at Shurugwi Hospital.

In an unrelated incident, a man died after he fell into Sebakwe River while fighting with a rival group of illegal gold miners.

Mahoko told Southern Eye that the incident happened during the weekend at Gravel West Mine in Kwekwe following a scuffle among artisanal miners.

“The now deceased, Henry Mlilo went away (after the fight) and returned with a friend Stephen Chaka armed with an axe, spears and machetes. They were outnumbered by the other group which had 15 people.

“They tried to run away but the gang pursued them and assaulted them. During the scuffle, Mlilo fell into Sebakwe River and drowned,” Mahoko said.

He said when police retrieved his body, it was heavily bruised.

Police have since launched a manhunt for the suspect.

Meanwhile, one person died, and another was injured when the vehicle they were travelling in veered off the road and overturned while trying to avoid a head-on collision.

Mahoko said the accident happened during the weekend at the 120km peg, along the Masvingo-Mbalabala Road in Zvishavane.

He said the deceased was identified as Emma Mhike (49) of Filabusi.