SA celebs who bought or built beautiful, huge houses this year

Even though most people had a tough year as far as finances are concerned following the pandemic lockdowns in South Africa, some Mzansi celebs managed to get their ducks in a row to build or buy houses this year.

Some celebs bought houses for their families and some focused on getting their own dream homes. Makhadzi did both. It has been inspiring that despite the challenges faced this year, these celebs managed to achieve some of their biggest goals. Here’s a list of 2021’s “Mama I made it” celebs in the category of cribs!

Makhadzi

The first time I entered to my house I took this picture. My dream came true and I am proud of my self. I built my grandmother a house 🏡 just because my mom and father separated I decided to not choose but to built them two different houses.

Now I bought MY OWN HOUSE!

The Limpopo-born musician announced she has finally bought a home for herself, but only after seeing to it that her family members also have nice homes. Three to be exact. Taking to Twitter with an inspirational post, the star can be seen in a snap sitting on top of counters in her new home and overjoyed by her latest achievement.

Makhadzi shared her joy about officially being a homeowner at age 25. “The first time I entered my house I took this picture. My dream came true and I am proud of myself,” she wrote.

King Monada

Be strong enough to walk away from what's hurting you and patient enough to wait for the blessings you deserve🥺🔥🥂🍾 That's my house💚🥂🍾💃🏽🕺🏽😊💯 pic.twitter.com/tKGjw2uPT3 — KING MONADA 👑 (@KingMonada) November 10, 2021

King Monada has shared the construction progress on his double-storey home in Limpopo.

Taking to his social media platforms on Wednesday, King shared an inspiring message when he posted a picture of his house.

“Be strong enough to walk away from what’s hurting you and patient enough to wait for the blessings you deserve. That’s my house,” he wrote.

Ntando Duma

New home owner 🏡♥️🥺🙏🏾💫 — Ntando Duma Mthomben (@dumantando20) June 10, 2021

Just months after building her mom a house, Ntando Duma revealed she has finally completed her own home which she started building in February 2020. Taking to Twitter, the TV personality shared the proud moment with fans. “I’ve been building my house since February last year and I’m so glad it is finally done. There’s no-one who’s as ecstatic as Sbahle right now. Kunini yalinda ingane yam bakithi,” she said

Lorraine Moropa

Taking to Instagram with a glass of vino, the Lithapo actress was happy to announce she was a homeowner earlier this year. She said she built the house from the ground up and is proud of her feat. “I’ve been building a home since last year and now I’m officially a Mastandi! To God be all the glory,” she wrote. She also gave fans a glimpse of the double-storey house featuring a cute landing window and upstairs balcony.

Natasha Thahane

The young actress celebrated buying her own home with an intimate housewarming party earlier this year. Natasha revealed to her millions of followers on social media that she was officially a homeowner. “I’m officially a homeowner. God is faithful. Despite the evolving and unstable seasons that life brings, we are called to trust Him. He is a consistent provider and comforter,” tweeted the Blood & Water star. — TimesLIVE

