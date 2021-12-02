RTG subsidiary creates revenue streams for social influencers

BY WINSTONE ANTONIO

GATEWAY Stream, a subsidiary of the Rainbow Tourism Group (RTG), yesterday launched a platform that will enable social influencers to monetise their brand equity on the Gateway Stream platform.

The Gateway Stream is Zimbabwe’s one-stop online marketplace with nine sub-applications across a diverse range of products, services and experience.

Through the Gateway Stream Social Influencer, artists will be issued with an account and a promo-code and they will be able to sell all products found on the Gateway Stream platform and earn a commission from the sales.

In his address at the launch, RTG group chief executive Tendai Madziwanyika said they aimed to help social influencers exploit the valuable asset they had, that is, access to markets, in a way that ensures that they monetise their brand equity.

“Social influencers have what corporates want, a defined market and reach, which they access in an effective, cost-effective way,” he said.

“Through the Gateway Stream Social Influencer, artists will be able to sell a diverse product range found on the Gateway Stream platform from groceries, hardware, clothing, hotel accommodation, adventure activities, food and drink, and short-term insurance and earn a commission from the sales.”

Madziwanyika said it was time for social influencers to make money from their brands using music and entertainment as a hook.

“The sky is the limit for opportunities which our local social influencers can explore on Gateway Stream.

“Imagine just converting 1% of their following. They will be well on their way to becoming millionaires.”

Gateway Stream general manager Taremeredzwa Chipepera said so far they had registered over 30 social influencers, ranging from musicians to comedians.

“Instead of being just brand ambassadors for different companies, they can earn passive and perpetual income directly from their networks,” he said.

“This initiative is a mutually beneficial partnership that will drive traffic and sales volumes on the platform.

“We are driven by the desire to help social influencers gain greater value from their social networks.”

He said a follower of the social network would quote the promo-code when processing a booking or making a purchase on Gateway Stream.

“Once a member completes a purchase by way of payment, the agreed commission level for the specific product category will be credited to the social influencer’s account.

“The more sales the social influencer makes, the more money they stand to earn,” he said.

Chipepera said Gateway Stream was working on the development of a portal which would enable social influencers to have backend access where they can load their products, view transactions under their promo-code, track their commission and request pay-outs from their account.

“Besides the products on the platform, social influencers can also have an opportunity to brand and sell their own memorabilia such as clothing lines, perfumes, et cetera on the Gateway Stream platform,” he said.