Rimbi Tours co-owner in court

By DESMOND CHINGARANDE

A BUS company co-director Everjoy Rimbi was yesterday dragged before the courts and charged with conspiracy to rob her husband’s girlfriend.

Everjoy, who appeared before magistrate Barbara Mateko, was remanded to January 25 on free bail.

Her co-accused Pamela Mutunhairi was also released on free bail, while Melisa Muzuva, Washington Njengwe, Richard Chikwaya, Givemore Mazerenganwa, Tafadzwa Mazerenganwa and Brighton Chiketa were ordered to pay $20 000 bail.

The complainant is Nomalanga Todlana, who is employed by the bus company.

Allegations are that between August and November this year, Everjoy discovered some text messages in her husband Decent Rimbi’s mobile phone.

In the messages, she presumed that her husband was having an affair with Todlana.

It is alleged she then hatched a plan to have her robbed, harassed and intimidated so that she leaves her husband.

Everjoy allegedly engaged Mutunhairi after getting Todlana’s contact details in a WhatsApp group.

She asked them to mobilise a gang to carry out the plot.

Mutunhairi acted as a go-between in linking Everjoy and Muzuva and facilitated the payment of an initial US$150.

Muzuva allegedly engaged the rest of the other persons to perform the task on behalf of Everjoy.

It is alleged that on Tuesday this week, an unknown person went to Decent’s garage and alerted him of the plot.

He alerted CID Homicide detectives, who waylaid the accused persons.

At around 5pm on the day, the accused persons, who were armed with two machetes, proceeded to Rimbi Tours garage in New Ardebennie, Harare driving in a Honda Fit.

On arrival, the accused persons were subsequently arrested.

The State will produce the recovered machetes in court as evidence.