‘Rest now dear Tata’ Mamkhize and more celebs pay tribute to Desmond Tutu

WELL known faces from around the world such as Richard Branson, Thandiswa Mazwai, Ava DuVernay paid tribute to anti-apartheid icon Archbishop Desmond Tutu.

As tributes continued to pour in for anti-apartheid icon Archbishop Desmond Tutu who died on Sunday aged 90, leaders from around the world and celebrities shared their praise for the icon.

Archbishop Tutu was the last surviving South African laureate of the Nobel Peace Prize, he passed away in Cape Town.

President Cyril Ramaphosa said in a statement, that Tutu‘s passing was “another chapter of bereavement in our nation’s farewell to a generation of outstanding South Africans who have bequeathed us a liberated South Africa.

“Desmond Tutu was a patriot without equal; a leader of principle and pragmatism who gave meaning to the biblical insight that faith without works is dead.”

Many celebrities from around the world shared their tributes to the late struggle icon including businesswoman Shauwn “Mamkhize” Mkhize.

She wrote on Instagram: ”Rest now dear Tata @desmondtutu you played your part and your lessons will never be forgotten.”

Virgin founder Richard Branson wrote a lengthy tribute to Archbishop Tutu, affectionately calling him Arch.

“I’m so sad that Archbishop Tutu has passed away — the world has lost a giant.

“He was a brave leader, a mischievous delight, a profound thinker, and a dear friend.

“It’s hard to express just how much of an inspiration Arch is to the world and to those fortunate to have crossed paths with him.

“When I think of people with the moral authority of the universe running through them, I think of Arch.

“He used his incredible moral courage to bridge divides and showed all of us how we have one common humanity.

“Arch was pivotal in shaping a group who use their voices, their wisdom and their negotiating skills to help resolve conflicts and tackle the greatest challenges humanity faces.” —The Citizen