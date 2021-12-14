Nakamba ruled out of Afcon

Kevin Mapasure

Warriors midfielder Marvelous Nakamba has been ruled out of the Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon next month and there are fears he could miss the rest of the Premier League campaign.

A Zifa official has confirmed that Nakamba will not make it to the finals after he suffered an injury in Aston Villa’s 1-0 defeat to Liverpool at the weekend.

“We were waiting for the results for the scans that were done and unfortunately he is set to be on the sidelines for a while,” said that official. “We are now waiting to see what comes out of the further assessments that will be carried out then Aston Villa will give us the official position.”

He was assessed yesterday and will be examined further in the next two days.

The Athletic reported that a decision will be made within the next 48 hours as to whether or not Nakamba will require surgery.

His injury comes as a huge blow to Warriors coach Norman Mapeza who has since lost Marshal Munetsi and Brendon Galloway to injuries.

Nakamba, 27, has become a key figure in Steven Gerrard’s midfield and has been the club’s most improved player since the new manager’s arrival last month.

The Zimbabwe international was substituted during Villa’s defeat to Liverpool on Saturday with what was understood to be a groin problem. However, Gerrard confirmed in his press conference on Monday that Nakamba’s injury is worse than first thought.

Gerrard said: “We sent him for an MRI scan and the news that has come back is not good.

“The idea is to send him to a specialist on Tuesday and we’ll then know more about the damage and what we’ll need to do going forward.”