Music should speak to our realities – Winky D

BY WINSTONE ANTONIO

DANCEHALL president Winky D has revealed that he wrote the Africa’s 2021 Accountability Music Award wining song Njema not to merely amuse the audience, but to extend the thought power around the purpose of music in a society.

The multi-award winning Winky D made the remarks in his acceptance speech after winning the ONE, Accountability Labs, and Trace Africa sponsored gong that celebrates artists who speak against corruption through music.

Chosen through an online voting system which closed on November 30, Winky D was announced the winner on Thursday when the world commemorated International Anti-Corruption Day.

“I would like to express my sincere gratitude to the organisers Accountability Lab for recognising my project Njema which simply describes the shambles of the true prison that we often ignore,” he said.

“It was not that easy to put up this project since poverty itself is a devices state, representing the truth about it is even more contentious given the varied vested interest and opinions around it.”

“This prison is deep in our mental states as driven by lies, corruption, poverty cowardice and all the other societal ill that you can imagine. These mental shambles continue to limit our dreams, our hopes, our aspirations for a better and more sustainable world.”

He added; “The words in music are a common currency that people can enjoy without worrying about fluctuations. Music is always best when driven by experience rather than hearsay or imagination.”

“Be that as it may, no one can dispute that every human being matters and deserves to be unshackled from the chains, Njema.”

The song Njema is off Winky D’s 2019 album with the same title.

The Kambuzuma bred singer was battling for honours against Nigerian’s Femi Kuti’s Pa pa pa, Kenya’s King Kaka (Wajinga Nyinyi), Tanzanian Ney Wa Mitego (Raisi Wa Kitaa) and Nigerian Angelique Kidgo and Yemi Alade (Dignity).

