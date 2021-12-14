Motivational speaker Kademaunga defies the odds

BY CHIEDZA MAZHANGARA

MULTI-AWARD-WINNING motivational speaker Sinikiwe Kademaunga has stood up against all odds and limitations labelled against people living with a disability to be a role model of many in society.

Born without hands and knees, Kademaunga has shown that disability is not inability as she is breaking barriers, becoming a celebrated entrepreneur and blogger all wrapped in one.

The 27-year-old Kademaunga who has won several awards both locally and internationally for her advocacy work told NewsDay Life & Style that she strives to achieve more.

“I am a motivational speaker and confidence coach who helps young people to build their confidence. I do programmes around confidence coaching, building self-esteem, leadership skills and body confidence as well,” she said.

“I also get invited at people’s events and I have been requested to be part of speakers at a virtual international programme in Australia where I will be sharing my life journey.”

Kademaunga said despite her condition, she can do most of the things by herself although she occasionally requires a little bit of help.

“Personally, I have never had a bad experience when it comes to employment. I have always been self-employed as I can do almost everything by myself with a little bit of help here and there,” she said.

“My husband is also very supportive when it comes to my work.”

Just like any other able-bodied woman’s wish, Kademaunga said she is happily married and does not face any challenges in relation to her condition.

“My marriage has been good so far and I have not experienced any marriage challenges that are disability related,” she said.

Kademaunga, however, lamented infrastructure-related challenges that she said limits her mobility and abilities to fully perform in society.