Miss Charity Ambassador people’s choice shares vision

BY KUDZAI CHITSATSO

RECENTLY crowned Miss Charity Ambassador People’s Choice, Tapiwa Paduze (22) says she is ready to work with her Chitungwiza community and to make an impression during her reign.

In an interview with NewsDay Life & Style, Paduze, a teacher by profession, said she was committed to work with the people to make her community better.

“I am excited about my new journey as Miss Charity Ambassador People’s choice. I have lined up some community service programs which I think will be of help to society during my time,” she said.

“I am going to start with clean up campaigns in my society in preparation of awarenesses on sexual harassment in secondary schools and tertiary institutions around the country. This is in line with the aim to promote the girl child in my community to stand up for their rights,” she said.

“In January next year we will donate stationery to different children’s homes across the country. I am excited to be part of such community initiatives.”

Paduze said before her recent crown, she has been working with Maunganidze children’s home where in partnership with students from Belvedere Teachers College donated some stationery, food hampers, clothes and money.

“I once did an awareness campaign on drug abuse at Stodart Hall in Mbare,” she said.