Media urged to challenge govt on climate change

BY PRIVELEDGE GUMBODETE

THE Zimbabwe National Editors Forum (Zinef) yesterday implored the media to take government to task over climate change

challenges.

Zinef secretary-general Isdore Guvamombe told journalists during a United Nations (UN)-organised media workshop that scribes should provoke government to debate issues around climate change.

“Our survival is under threat; you might end up one day failing to breathe. You can see how temperatures are rising. We are in December, yet farmers around Harare have not started planting due to climate change,” Guvamombe said.

Last month, world leaders met in Glasgow, Scotland, at the 2021 United Nations Climate Change Conference to discuss how emissions and fuel fumes have negatively impacted the climate.