Mashingaidze ecstatic with role in Tozeza Baba

BY AGATHA CHUMA

CHITUNGWIZA-BASED actress Cleopatra Mashingaidze said she was happy to be part of the new movie titled Tozeza Baba, a Tungunda Media production that is set to premiere on December 18 at Ster-Kinekor Joina City in Harare.

Directed by Oscar Lwalwe, the movie Tozeza Baba is story that is themed around gender-based violence.

On the other hand, the movie, also carries violence and the struggle themes as portrayed by a scene that features a man who has a family and due to epilepsy, he develops a strange character where he thrashes his wife over minor issues and neglecting his children’s needs while calling himself Ngorima the Bull meaning he feared no one.

Mashingaidze told NewsDay Life & Style that she played the character Suzan Siziba, a university student, who came from a rich family but got killed for witnessing her friend Wendy’s transgressions on her brother.

“I am happy to be part of the forthcoming movie Tozeza Baba where I played Suzan Siziba, a girl from a rich family who is a friend to Wendy.”

“Wendy is obsessed with her boyfriend to the extent of killing her brother, buries him and later killed me as she feared that I was going to spill the beans,” she said.

Mashingaidze said she was confident that the movie would become a hit as it showcased what is faced by people especially women in their everyday lives as well as bringing out themes such as love, violence and the struggle for life.

“I am confident of the success and positive acceptance of the movie because it is not one sided, as it targets every citizen through its different themes that quotes every part of our daily lives,” she said.

“The movie is also going to bring to light that GBV has a significant impact at the individual level with victims suffering physical and mental effects.”