Madam Boss is the African social star

BY WINSTONE ANTONIO

LOCAL comedienne Tyra “Madam Boss” Chikocho’s star continues to shine and is set to end the year in a big celebratory mood after she scoped the E! People’s Choice Awards African Social Star.

The gong is for African social media stars who have entertained, outraged and got people laughing and talking in 202.

The event organisers E! Entertainment on Wednesday announced Madam Boss as the winner of the African Social Star award ahead of the ceremony set for December 7.

The elated Madam Boss took to social media to pay homage to her legion of fans who voted her for the prestigious award.

“Oh oh oh I am just a girl from Madziva, we did it. Thank you MadamBoss fans for voting for me woooow I can’t believe this.”

“Mum dearest wake up. Thank you @eonlineafrica this is big for me and my fans in Zimbabwe . We did it, don’t miss the 2021 People’s Choice Awards on 7 December on DSTv Channel 124.”

In her category, Madam Boss was nominated alongside some of the best South African socialites such as television personality, rapper and actress Boity Thulo, television personality, comedian, actor and YouTuber Lasizwe Dambuza, make-up artist and vlogger and Mihlali Ndamase and TikTok star Witney Ramabulana.

Other African stars who were also up for this award are, Kenyan actress, content creator and media host Azziad Nasenya, Falz, an actor and rapper from Nigeria alongside compatriot, real name Sofiyat “The Oddity” Ibrahim.

Nasenya and South Africa’s Witney Ramabulana came in second and third place respectively.

Among the categories at the 47th edition of the awards includes Comedy Movie Star of 2021, Song of 2021, Game Changer of 2021 and Comedy Movie of 2021.

Reality television star and businesswoman Kim Kardashian will be awarded the Fashion Icon Award, Halle Berry will be awarded the People’s Icon Award and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson will be awarded the People’s Champion Award.

The awards will air from 02:00 in South Africa on Wednesday 8 December and will repeat at 20:00 on E! (Channel 124 on DSTV).

