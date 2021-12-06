Landlord destroys female tenant’s property over prostitution allegations

By SIMBARASHE SITHOLE

A BINDURA landlord is in trouble after he allegedly destroyed his female tenant’s property, accusing her of influencing his wife to join prostitution.

The matter came to light last Friday when the landlord, Clever Nyamarombe (44) appeared before Bindura magistrate Roslyn Madaka facing malicious damage of property charges.

The state led by Victoria Choga alleged that on October 29, Nyamarombe went berserk and stormed into his tenant, Benita Maravanyika’s kitchen and destroyed kitchen wares while shouting obscene words at her.

Nyamarombe told court that he acted in such a manner because he was unhappy with Maravanyika’s behaviour as she was allegedly introducing his wife to prostitution.

“Your Worship, l acted in such a manner because this woman was influencing my wife to indulge in prostitution. They recently went to Cleverland and came home very late while drunk,” he said.

The matter was remanded to December 7 for judgement.