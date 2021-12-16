Japan donates cyber equipment to police

BY STAFF REPORTER

THE Japanese government yesterday donated cyber security equipment worth 390 million yen (approximately US$3,6 million) to the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) to combat internet-based crimes.

In a statement yesterday, police said the donated equipment would boost the fight against cybercrime and transnational crime in the region.

“The equipment utilises the latest Japanese technology and is produced by a Japanese company, NEC,” the statement read.

“Cybercrime, including card fraud, has rapidly increased with the rise in the use of electronic payment methods such as swiping, online and mobile payments. Transnational crimes, in which crime syndicates use modern telecommunication networks such as the internet and cellphones to commit a wide range of crimes spanning different countries, has also been increasing.

“These include the trafficking of illicit goods, motor vehicles, theft, environmental crimes such as the illegal export of wild animal parts including elephant ivory and rhino horns and human trafficking.”

Police said the cybersecurity equipment would be used by the ZRP in partnership with Interpol Regional Bureau of Southern Africa headquartered in Harare, and the Southern African Regional Police Chiefs Co-operation Organisation.

Japanese embassy to Zimbabwe charge d’affaires Hiroyuki Kumagai said increased and sophisticated cyber-attacks and transnational crimes posed serious threats in the Sadc region, and it could have a major impact on public safety.