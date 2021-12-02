ILO urges Zim to migrate to green economy

BY VARAIDZO MUDEWAIRI/PRIVELEDGE GUMBODETE

THE International Labour Organisation (ILO) has urged the government to migrate towards a green economy to create jobs and reduce poverty.

This follows last month’s United Nations (UN) climate change summit held in Glasgow, Scotland, where world leaders agreed on a roadmap towards green economies.

ILO national project co-ordinator Tafadzwa Chirinda told journalists during a UN media workshop yesterday that a green economy presents a number of opportunities.

“Green economy improves social, environment and economic well-being in a sustainable and inclusive way,” Chirinda said.

“It has the potential to be a new engine of growth both in advanced and developing economies and a net generator of decent, green jobs that can contribute significantly to poverty eradication and social inclusion.”

Chirinda said crops could be protected through advanced and innovative autonomous robotic drone systems which would do away with the climate challenges such as fuel and environmental pollution, and human exposure.