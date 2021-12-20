Hectic 2022 calendar for local karatekas

BY TERRY MADYAUTA

The Zimbabwe National Karate Federation (ZNKF) has set a congested 2022 calendar for local athletes, with at least three tournaments per month starting in February.

The ZNKF focuses on contact karate alone. And being the only globally recognised association from Zimbabwe, ZNKF is aiming at resuming normal operations next year following the COVID-19-induced disturbances.

The 50-Men Challenge slated for February 12 will be the opening tournament, followed by the Women’s Commission Tour and the Best of the Best Open Invitation on February 25.

On March 5, Veritas Sports Club in Harare will host the 6th DC Clash of Titans Inter-Schools tournament before the Month of Women tournament on a date yet to be announced.

The Kurai Indoor tournament will headline competitions in April having been slated for the 5th, with the ZIKA Individual Tournament set to conclude the month.

For May, karatekas will look forward to be selected for the AUSC Region 5 to be held in Durban, South Africa, from 26-28, after a Women’s Commission tour to be hosted in Chitungwiza.

In June, top atheletes will take aim at the Karate 1-series A to be staged in Cairo, Egypt and the World Karate Federation Youth Camp to be hosted in Porec, Croatia.

Another top tournament, the World Games, will be held in Birmingham, United Kingdom on July 8-9.

The UFAK Championships will the be hosted in Bamako, Mali, in August with several top Zimbabwean karatekas touted to take part.

The highly-rated Japanese Ambassador’s Tournament and the Gofu Kai Southern Africa Seminar will be held in September.

Five tournaments, the ZUKA Team Championships, Fisu UWC Combat Games, Women’s Gashuku, Junior and Under-21 World Championships and the Kurai Invitationals will be held in October.

The Bon Marche Inter Provincial Tournament will be held in November at a day to be announced, with the ZNKF Champions of Champions concluding the year together with the associations annual congress in December.