Govt, artists must work together to save the industry

WHILE the creative sector is a billion-dollar industry globally, in Zimbabwe it continues to choke under COVID-19-induced lockdowns and regulations, leaving many without livelihoods.

As the year comes to an end, local creatives across arts disciplines are in desperate need of assistance to avoid going under.

Artists have been left exposed as the fourth wave of COVID-19 ravages the nation driven by the fast-spreading Omicron variant. With a raft of measures imposed by the government to contain its spread, artists and promoters have suffered the most because of their reliance on takings from live shows.

Understandably, this has left many on the ropes, given that only a few artists have shown the wisdom and foresight to invest their earnings to generate other income streams.

It is clear that the COVID-19 pandemic will be with us for a long time and that its impact will be felt for many years to come, hence creatives need assistance to survive now and come up with a plan that guarantees them some kind of income leveraging on their work in spite of the restrictions.

Sadly, government support has been the major missing link in this COVID-19 environment.

Music Associations and Arts Promoters in Zimbabwe (MAAPZ) has pleaded with government to set up a command arts and culture fund structured in the same way as the command agriculture to cushion artists. But the appeal has fallen on deaf ears.

If the government takes the arts seriously, it should help artists and save the industry from collapse.

The government could take a leaf from Australia: That country’s federal government is said to have disbursed A$135 million survival and stimulus package which is available until December 31, 2021.

This was in addition to the original commitment of A$75 million which is provided to arts businesses and organisations as competitive project grants towards the cost of holding festivals, concerts and tours.

Sadly, our government’s $10 million COVID-19 arts relief fund launched on July 10 falls far short of the requirements of the industry. Regrettably, the distribution of the funds was marred by allegations of nepotism.

Government should come up with loans or project funding to bail out artists.

Show business thrives on physical gatherings that attract live audiences. The sector must prove to government that it can be trusted to act responsibly if allowed to host live shows.

The two parties need to work together for the good of the industry.