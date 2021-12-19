Fish. F Ndaramu pays tribute to mothers in new single

BY KUDZAI CHITSATSO

BULAWAYO-BASED artiste Utloanang “Fish. F Ndaramu” Valela has paid tribute to mothers with a single-track titled Nandi.

The song, which features Vuyo Brown, was co-produced by Cosmos Roinuj and Donny Chords at the singer’s IIducedynasty records.

Fish. F Ndaramu told NewsDay Life & Style that Nandi was a reference track to Tshaka Zulu’s mother, who was known as a mother of a warrior and a fighter.

“The track Nandi pays tribute to mothers who play a huge role in influencing how a man turns out in life. It is a dedication to my mother who supported my dreams of creating music after I dropped out of school when I was doing business studies to start my own record label IIducedynasty,” he said.

“My mom has been very supportive in my musical journey from the first day I told her that I was interested in becoming an artiste although I never thought I would take it seriously like what I am doing now.”

Fish. F Ndaramu said: “There are times when I thought of quitting, but she has been my pillar of strength. She always asked me ‘then what’ if I quit. She would say, ‘we don’t quit my son, but we fight until the end, just like what our grandfather used to do’.”

Fish. F Ndaramu said he would soon be dropping an album titled Iviyo, with iviyo meaning a Nguni soldier, adding that the album would feature South African star Musiholiq, Vuyo Brown, Hwabarati and Tebza, among others.