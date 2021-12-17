Female ZimParks ranger breaks anti-poaching record

BY OBERT SIAMILANDU

ROSEMARY Kateguru from Kanyemba, Mashonaland Central province, has become the first Zimbabwean female graduate with a class one master course certificate in water-related anti-poaching operations.

A total of 19 officers successfully completed the rigorous training, which included theory and other classroom-based learning, human rights training, and practical exercises, among others.

The two months training programme, which began in October and ended on Wednesday, was funded by the African Wildlife Foundation, an international conservation organisation, in partnership with Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Management Authority (ZimParks).

Kateguru, who hails from the marginalised Doma community, joins hundreds of coxswains in the boating fraternity, a sector that has been male dominated for several years.

“ZimParks and its partners are proud to announce that this girl ranger has broken a national record and is geared to contribute towards the conservation of wildlife as a member of the Zambezi River Specialised Anti-poaching Unit (ZARSAU). She will definitely continue to act as a role model to all the women in Zimbabwe and globally,” ZimParks director Fulton Mangwanya said.

“Kateguru and other officers graduating join the elite of ZARSAU operating in the Zambezi, who are among Zimbabwe’s finest officers in the rapid response law enforcement unit in the trans-frontier landscape.”

ZARSAU is an arm of ZimParks, which was established to primarily deal with water-related security operations.

Poachers have long used the Zambezi River to transport wildlife trophies or products and other contraband, contributing to a thriving transboundary illegal wildlife trade.