Directors AGM Cancelled

BY STAFF REPORTER

THE annual general meeting (AGM) for the Institute of Directors Zimbabwe, which had been scheduled for Harare yesterday was cancelled at the last minute after a technical misnomer to do with convening of the meeting was noticed.

In a statement canceling the AGM, IoDZ chairman Mike Juru said that they had realised that the 21 day notice had not been adhered to due to an executive oversight.

Juru said correct notice would be issued, adding that the AGM would be held at a date to be announced.

“It is important for us to remain guided by IoDZ dictates and as such, we could not proceed with the AGM as planned. A new notice will be issued,” Juru said.