Churches petition government over PVO Bill

BY MIRIAM MANGWAYA

CHURCH leaders have petitioned the government challenging the recently gazetted Private Voluntary Organisations (PVO) Amendment Bill, and arguing that if passed into law, the Bill would promote gross violations of human rights.

Government gazetted the PVO Amendment Bill on November 5, whose provisions will adversely affect and effectively eliminate civic society organisations (CSOs) involved in promoting and defending human rights in the country.

But during a virtual dialogue on the PVO Bill and the Data Protection Act last Friday, which was hosted by the Zimbabwe Council of Churches (ZCC), church leaders resolved to approach Parliament over the Bill.

Participants said the proposed law will have negative impacts on the welfare of the ordinary citizens.

“By censoring the PVOs, the Zimbabwean government is further drifting away from observing the rights and freedoms of people and organisations,” ZCC member Kurauone Mutimwi said.

“The danger and threat of the shrinking of the democratic space in Zimbabwe is becoming more real. This marks the death of government accountability because CSOs act as watchdogs of the people. There will be a humanitarian crisis due to drought and hunger amidst a reeling economy. PVOs are very instrumental in addressing food and nutrient issues in Zimbabwe. While the Bill seeks to restrict PVOs from being involved in political affairs of the country, it is giving those in power the rights to control and determine PVOs that serve their interests to operate.”

ZCC programs specialist Tariro Senderayi said the church played a key role in complementing government policies in various sectors, hence the need to educate members of the public on laws governing them.

She said it was important for members of the public to be cognisant of the Data Protection Act, which has an impact on people’s daily lives.

“The Data Protection Act amends the country’s criminal code for cybercrime. It is an important piece of legislation as it impacts on the social, political and economic landscape of Zimbabwe,” Senderayi said.