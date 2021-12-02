Chairman takes on Namibian boxer

BY MAGRETH RUZVIDZO

Zimbabwean boxer Tinashe “Chairman” Mwadziwana is looking forward to victory when he takes on Namibia’s Matheus Heita in a WBA Pan African Super Bantamweight title fight at Kuisebmund Stadium in Walvis Bay tomorrow night.

Heita is the Namibian Super Bantamweight champion while Mwadziwana holds the same title in Zimbabwe.

In an interview with NewsDay Sport, Mwadziwana admitted that this would be a tough competition, but was optimistic of a win.

“My opponent is a national champion and I’m also a national champion, so I expect competition. However, I’m looking forward to a win,” said Mwadziwana.

“If I win this fight, I’ll obviously be the new WBA champion. So this title places me at a higher level, where I can compete for other big titles. It’ll definitely be a stepping stone.”

Mwadziwana’s trainer and manager of Deltaforce Academy, Clyde Musonda, was confident that his fighter would return home with the belt.

“We did our homework. I watched Heita’s fights and he has a record of six fights and six wins. Same applies with Tinashe. So the fight has equal chances of either winning or losing,” Musonda said.

“In terms of preparations, we did our best, though we are still lacking in terms of sponsorship compared to our opponents. But we have done all we can to prepare for the fight. We are not here for a holiday, we are here to fight.

“We are ready for the fight and the boxers did their face off yesterday (Wednesday). We are hoping that come Saturday night we are going to do our best, win the belt, raise our flag and bring the title back home.”

Tinashe Zihove is going to compete in a supporting bout in the Super Middleweight category, against Namibia’s Max Ipinge.