Centenary theatre group on GBV production

BY UDZANAYI GODE

IN an effort to fight the evils of gender-based violence (GBV), Centenary-based Rufaro Theatre Group says it is working on a play titled Mutowezondo to be released soon if everything goes according to script.

Formed in 1991 by the late Wonder Chibondo, who was known as Papa Top Gon’o, the theatre group, which is now under the leadership of the late’s younger brother Zivanai, has become a power house in the Muzarabani district.

Zivanai told NewsDay Life & Style that their aim was to use their talents to bring change through enlightening and educating societies on different issues through various themes.

“In getting involved in the fight against gender-based violence as a theatre group during the commemorations of the 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence, we are producing a play Mutowezondo which is aimed at educating people about the effects of GBV,” he said.

Zivanai has successfully revived the group and has managed to fit into his brother’s shoes, taking the group to greater heights.

Since his takeover, the group has staged performances in different places across Mashonaland Central province.

He rebranded the group and added traditional dance (Katekwe), under the guidance of the former Muzarabani arts and culture officer Wilson Hatitye.

This breathed a new lease of life into the group.

Now the group can participate at national programmes such as the Chibuku Neshamwari Traditional Dance Festival and National Culture week, among other events.

“As Rufaro Theatre Group, we have performed in schools, public places especially in Mashonaland Central, Mashonaland East and Mashonaland West provinces. We held most of these performances between 1993 and 2004 before the death of my brother, who was the founding member,” Zivanai said.

The theatre group has also done some plays like Mhosva Ndeyani (a story on child abuse), the hilarious play Alfonso Manager Wemabhini and more.

Recently, it featured on a video titled Wadarireiko by Muzarabani Sounds led by Bigboy Motsi.