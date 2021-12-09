Call for scrapping of IDs for exam candidates

BY PRAISEMORE SITHOLE

GOVERNMENT has been urged to scrap the requirement for schoolchildren writing public examinations to produce national identity documents.

In a statement yesterday, Tag a Life (TaLi) executive director Nyaradzo Mashayamombe said there were reports of students barred from writing examinations over lack of IDs.

“Some schools and colleges have been denying undocumented examination candidates entry to exam rooms for failure to produce IDs.

“The government in 2020 signed an inclusive new Education Amendment Act, which ensures that every child has access to education,” Mashayamombe said.

“It guarantees State-funded basic education as stipulated in section 75 of the Constitution. The Education Amendment Act also removes all discrimination against every child.”

Mashayamombe said the majority of those affected were from poor backgrounds.

“This will amount to a lost chance for many students, as not only did they prepare to sit for the exams, but financial losses will be incurred by the struggling parents, which is unthinkable.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in tough learning environments for many, especially poor students who largely did not access education,” she said.

Recently, Primary and Secondary Education ministry spokesperson Taungana Ndoro said it was not government policy for schools to demand IDs from examination candidates.

He said that only applied to external candidates.