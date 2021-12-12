Black Bird drops visuals for Queen

BY AGATHA CHUMA

FEMALE hip-hop rapper and former radio personality Nonkululeko “Black Bird” Vundla has released a new music video titled Queen off her recent 14-track multilingual extended playlist titled Bantu Queen.

Shot and directed in Lusaka, Zambia the video was fashioned by Zambian producer Jacob Jaykraft Chimia who is now based in Washington DC while Tap Root Media did the final editing.

In an interview with NewsDay Life & Style, Black Bird said one does not get a future on a silver platter, but must work hard to get it.

“The video’s main theme is about inspiring women and girls to work hard no matter what circumstances they face because there is a Queen inside of them which needs to be awakened through motivation,” she said.

“Through the song I seek to encourage and inform all women and girls out there who are hustling and struggling at the same time to never give up until they accomplish their goals.”

In the song, the dread locked Black Bird points out that people judge her because of her hair style.

“People have a misconception towards individuals with dreadlocks as they always think that they are unfocused, alcoholics and have no future. This is something that has happened to me and probably for everyone out there who have locks,” she said.

“The society despises us as they think we resort to drinking and all bad stuff, but this song is a correction for this misinterpretation because us people with locks are focused and have a better future too. Dreadlocks are just a hairstyle and it says nothing about who you are as a person.”

The video features young girls whom Black Bird says were her inspiration adding that through it she is motivating and trying to provoke the royalty inside them to awaken so that they construct a better society.

“I appreciate Michael Randle and William Hayden who helped me with finances. If it was not them, this video would not have been out because they are the ones who accepted me and my music unlike other producers who refused to support my vision,” she said.

“I hope this song is going to make a change in the hip hop family as it bears a good message unlike other artists who bring useless messages in their music.”

