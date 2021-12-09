58 ‘excess’NRZ guards spared the axe

BY PRIVILEGE GUMBODETE

THE National Railways of Zimbabwe (NRZ) board has revealed that 58 security officers, who graduated on Wednesday, were supposed to be retrenched by the rail company, but were thrown a lifeline after Transport minister Felix Mhona negotiated with management to take them back.

They faced retrenchment as a cost-cutting measure by the parastatal, which is carrying out a restructuring exercise.

Speaking at a passout parade in Harare on Wednesday, NRZ board chairperson Martin Dinha said the graduating class faced retrenchment after it was viewed as excess bargage.

“Fifty-eight members of this passout group had been declared excess to requirements by their departments. Such declarations ordinarily result in retrenchment,” he said.

“However, as the NRZ board, with your guidance honourable minister, we declared that no one should lose their jobs.

This is in line with the thrust of the second republic under President Emmerson Mnangagwa — that of creating jobs. We could not be seen as going against government policy.”

Mhona implored the graduates to fight corruption in the parastatal.

“I do urge you to remain committed to your duties and shun corruption. May it be a constant reminder that each and every one of you has a duty to uphold and defend the Constitution, and faithfully discharge to the best of your ability the duties of the positions upon which you are about to enter,” he said.