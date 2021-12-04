4 perish in Masvingo head-on collision

BY STAFF REPORTER

FOUR people died in a head-on collusion which occurred at the 151km peg along the Harare-Masvingo Highway on Wednesday.

In a statement yesterday, police said the accident happened when a Freightliner truck towing two trailers which was travelling towards Masvingo sideswiped a stationary Shacman tipper parked by the roadside and swerved to the right, resulting in a head-on collision with an Iveco omnibus which was approaching from the opposite direction with 21 passengers.

“Four people — the Freightliner truck driver, and three passengers from the omnibus — died on the spot, while 19 others were injured. The victims were taken to Chivhu General Hospital mortuary for post-mortem while the injured were referred for medical attention,” the statement read.

The victims were identified as William Mafuwu (61), Florence Aaron (31), Devese Lewis Gugu (2) and Chipo Mandeya (39).