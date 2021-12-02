2 Zimbos nabbed with 35kg heroin in India

BY STAFF REPORTER

TWO Zimbabwean nationals were yesterday nabbed by India’s anti-smuggling agency, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence at Mumbai Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport, for possession of 35kg of heroin drugs worth US$31,7 million.

The suspects were only identified as 46-year-old female and 27-year-old male passengers and are believed to have picked up the contraband in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

Reports from India said this is the first case of seizure of such a large quantity of drug consignments at the airport so far. Both have been taken into custody by the Airport Intelligence Unit, reports said.

Part of the report by the Mumbai Customs read: “In one of the largest seizures of narcotics at airport, Air Intelligence Unit of Mumbai airport intercepted two Zimbabwean nationals who were attempting to smuggle 35kg of heroin, with market value of Rs 240 Crores in specially made cavities of trolley bags .

“Both the passengers have been arrested. Further investigations including tracing of their local contacts are in progress.”

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said could not comment on the matter as he had not been “properly briefed”.

Drug offences in India attract heavy penalties, including a death sentence.

