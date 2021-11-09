HomeHeadlinesZanu PF is captured: Kasukuwere
Zimbabwe's Minister of Youth Development, Indigenisation and Empowerment Saviour Kasukuwere speaks during the Reuters Africa Investment Summit in Sandton April 16, 2012. Zimbabwe's empowerment minister expects to finalise the transfer of majority stakes in foreign mining companies to local black investors by the end of April. Kasukuwere, a rising star in President Robert Mugabe's ZANU-PF Party, has been the enforcer-in-chief of a controversial law that requires foreign companies to hand over 51 percent of their holdings in the country to black investors. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko (SOUTH AFRICA - Tags: BUSINESS POLITICS HEADSHOT)
HeadlinesLocal News

Zanu PF is captured: Kasukuwere

By Newsday

-

9

BY MOSES MATENGA

FORMER Zanu PF national political commissar Saviour Kasukuwere has challenged the ruling party to stop scapegoating for its chaos and deal with the “political question of the day”.

Kasukuwere was last week accused of sponsoring a Zanu PF youth, Sybeth Musengezi, in challenging President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s ascendancy to the highest post in the party following the late leader Robert Mugabe’s ouster in a November 2017 military coup.

Musengezi argued in his court papers that Mnangagwa’s rise to power was irregular and unconstitutional, a situation that had caused tension in the ruling party.

Zanu PF has accused Kasukuwere of being the force behind the court challenge.

But Kasukuwere said the party was now in the hands of people without its interest at heart, who spent most of their time finding excuses for the chaos emanating from the November 2017 coup.

“The accusations against me are hallucinations from ignorant characters that have no interest of the party at heart,” he said.

“Arguing about an obvious absurdity is indicative of serious lack of emotional intelligence on the part of those who should lead the movement.

“Scapegoats are not the solution, but rather the solution is tackling the core political question of the day. Political maturity and wisdom is urgently required to steer the party back on course.”

In his affidavit, Zanu PF Harare provincial chairperson Goodwills Masimirembwa said: “It is believed, on investigation by the district co-ordinating committee security, that reports to me as chairman of DCC 4 Harare, and also acting chairman of the Harare province, that applicant was ‘planted’ into the relevant district, without the relevant credentials for political and other reasons by the former secretary for the commissariat Saviour Kasukuwere, with whom he is allegedly related.”

l Follow Moses on Twitter
Moses @mmatenga

 

Previous articleAddress urban rot first, Chamisa told
Next articleHigh costs push Zimbos to traditional medicines

Recent Posts

Stories you will enjoy

Recommended reading

© 2021 Alpha Media Holdings. All Rights reserved.