UK eyes big investments in India with electric vehicles, environment in focus

Tech and mobility companies from the UK are eyeing significant investments in India with new launches lined up. This comes as part of the Great Future Showcase and on the sidelines of the UK’s largest naval deployment in over 30 years, with the Carrier Strike Group.

There is extensive focus towards India for sustainable tech solutions and future mobility. These developments come following the’2030 Roadmap’ commitment made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and UK’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson earlier this summer.

Sustainable solutions company Polymateria has unveiled a new lab that will push for adoption of recyclable plastic tech in the country. The company has innovated what they call the Lyfecycle technology and are working closely with the Central Institute of Petrochemicals Engineering & Technology (CIPET) of the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers of the Government of India.

“CIPET has been a research partner because they have been developing and testing and also localizing our data,” says Niall Dunne, CEO of Polymateria, which speaking with HT.

The first product they are introducing in the Indian market are biodegradable plastic cups for consumers, which will be sold with a best-by date and can bio-transform to start the process of becoming fully degradable over a period of time.

The company’s new Living Lab concept will be deployed in Chennai where independent scientists will further develop the process of biodegradable plastics. Dunne also says that the cost of these plastic cups is only up to 15 per cent more than regular plastic cups.

Electric mobility company London Electric Vehicle Company (LEVC) has officially announced the brand is entering India. LEVC has partnered with Exclusive Motors, a new dealership which will sell the company extended range electric vehicle, the TX in India. LEVC is the company which made the first black cabs in 1908 and recently announced the plans to convert all taxis to electric power. The company plans aggressive expansion in India and insists they will create a number of new jobs in the Indian market.

The TX is being pushed as a transport solution for cities, with a battery range of 101 kilometres for zero emissions on battery power and around 510km on the petrol range extender mode. The vehicle uses regenerative braking method to recharge the 110kW battery. These are lithium ion batteries, with a small capacity petrol engine to extend the range. Recently, Jaguar opened the bookings for the I-Pace electric vehicle in India and will be launching it soon. Another British automaker Mini is also expected to enter the luxury electric vehicle segment in the country with the Electric Cooper.

“The UK-India partnership has not only embraced whole-heartedly the challenges and opportunities tech brings, but also the difference they can make to create a GREAT future for the world,” said Alan Gemmell, UK’s Trade Commissioner for South Asia, at the showcase. The India and UK bilateral trade is already valued at £18 billion with the agreement to double that by the year 2030. – hindustantimes