SA government says it won’t support Miss SA at Miss Universe contest in Israel

If Miss South Africa Lalela Mswane does go on to participate in the upcoming Miss Universe pageant, she will do so without the support of the government – a first for democratic South Africa.

The Department of Arts, Culture and Sports released a statement on Sunday saying government had withdrawn its support – and as a result, that of the country – for her to compete in the global competition set to take place in Israel in December.

There have been calls from various organisations for countries to boycott the international pageant in Israel later this year, over the Israel/Palestine conflict as a way to show solidarity with Palestinians, the way they did with oppressed South Africans during apartheid.

While pressure from pro-Palestine groups, civil society and the general public has grown, the Miss SA leadership has remained steadfast in its decision to go on with the contest.

Earlier this week, Miss SA CEO told 702’s Clement Manyathela that Mswane was going.

“The issue at hand is whether she wants to go or not and its a decision not taken lightly, it was after much consultation with both her and myself and the Miss Universe organisation talking about whether she wants to go or not and the truth is she does want to go and represent her country.”

Weil said she would not engage in the political matter and she didn’t know what Msweni would say at the pageant.

“Miss South Africa and Miss Universe are around the empowerment of women and women coming together to bring about change by using their voices.

“We all know that boycotting is not necessarily going to be the way that we are going to make a substantial difference, I truly don’t believe not attending and not being able to showcase or use one’s voice and being in that country is going to be the right thing.”

The department said it had first held what seemed like engaging, constructive and progressive discussions, but this later met with an unpleasant demeanour that is intransigent and lacking appreciation of the potential negative impact of such a decision on Mswane’s reputation.

Miss SA pageant organisers had even visited Archbishop Desmond Tutu, a known supporter of the Palestine people, at his home to get more perspective on the Israel/Palestine conflict, during which he is said to have to them that Palestinians’ “humiliation is familiar to all black South Africans who were corralled and harassed and insulted and assaulted by the security forces of the apartheid government”.

Minister Nathi Mthethwa said while he appreciates the likely impact on the individual interest of Mswane, he strongly believed that reasons that require withdrawal far outweigh individual interests.

“If anything, by withdrawing, Miss South Africa’s reputation and overall standing will be far more advanced in South Africa and internationally in comparison to a once-off event that can prove disastrous to her future and public standing as a young, black woman,” Mthethwa said.

The department said it still hoped some common sense would prevail in Mswane’s interest. -eyewitness news